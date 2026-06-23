Yankees Player Exits Game After Being Hit by Pitch

Injury concerns have plagued the New York Yankees throughout the 2026 season. This continued on Monday with another player exiting a game.

Ali Sanchez had to exit the 5-3 loss to the Tigers after being hit by a pitch. He took a 97-mph fastball to the wrist, which caused him to drop the bat and walk away from the plate.

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Sanchez dropped to the ground and grimaced in pain as the head athletic trainer came to conduct a preliminary examination. The trainer had Sanchez wiggle his fingers, make a fist, and then flex his hand. While the catcher performed these movements, the trainer grasped various areas of the lower arm.

Austin Wells had to come in for Ali Sanchez, who was in a ton of pain after this hit by pitch pic.twitter.com/dSpg2v7tsJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 23, 2026

Sanchez ultimately exited the game. Austin Wells came in as a replacement for the rest of the game. He may have a larger role depending on the severity of the injury. The Yankees also have JC Escarra on the taxi squad.

Escarra was set to temporarily replace Sanchez in the coming days. Sanchez was about to head to the paternity list as he and his wife welcomed a new baby.

According to NBC Sports, Sanchez had X-rays done on his wrist. They came back negative for a fracture. He will still have a CT scan done as an added precaution.

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The injury occurs as the Yankees lead the American League East with a 46-31 record. The championship-winning organization appears set for another playoff appearance, provided the mounting injuries don’t further disrupt the roster.

According to Polymarket traders, the Yankees have overwhelming odds to make the postseason. Traders give the team a 94% chance, putting them in a tie with the Braves.

The Dodgers lead the odds with a 99% chance to make the postseason. The Rockies have the worst odds at a mere 3%.

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Polymarket traders view the championship battle differently. They view the Dodgers as the favorite to win the World Series, giving the Los Angeles-based team a 29% chance.

The Yankees are second in the Polymarket odds at 15%. The Braves are third at 9%.

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