Victor Wembanyama Hit With Egg After Losing Game 4 of NBA Finals

After the New York Knicks handed the San Antonio Spurs a Game 4 loss on Wednesday night, Knicks fans served Wembanyama an unwanted breakfast.

“Wemby” had just exited the Spurs’ team bus and was making his way to the team hotel when a Knicks pelted San Antonio’s center with an egg.

Videos by PopCulture.com

@cammcgregor16 It’s Crazy But Knicks In 5 😭‼️✋🏽 wemby nyk nba Knicks spurs ♬ original sound – Tyra

The yet to be identified fan was part of a large contingent of raucous Knicks fans who were camped outside of the Spurs’ hotel, waiting for an opportunity to serenade the visiting Spurs with boos and chants of “Knicks in five.”

The egg grazed the 7’5 Wembanyama’s head and he immediately reacted, briefly pausing, clearly surprised that someone attempted to go sunny-side up on his dome hours after he totaled 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 107-106 loss inside Madison Square Garden.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

NBA Finals Odds Revealed

New York’s win saw their chances of winning the NBA Finals increase to 80% on Polymarket. San Antonio currently trails the Knicks 3 games to 1.

Meanwhile, Knicks forward OG Anunoby, who scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds versus the Spurs, moved into second place on Polymarket to be named Finals MVP. Anunoby is at 28% and New York’s Jalen Brunson is atop the list at 51%.

Will the New York Knicks win the 2026 NBA Finals?

Following San Antonio’s Game 3 loss, Wembanyama media members, “It feels like we worked too hard and give up our leads. It’s as simple as that. It hurts.”

Wemby was alluding to a Spurs lead that climbed as high as 29 points before faltering.

In the Finals, Wembanyama’s averaging 28.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists through four games. His individual play has been phenomenal. But if he and his teammates don’t lock in – especially after a particularly brash and vocal first half of Game 3 – they’ll have egg on their face to go along with Wemby’s head.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket



PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.