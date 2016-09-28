UFC Champion Jose Aldo Asks To Retire After ‘Being Lied To’ By Dana White

UFC fighter Jose Aldo is at his limit.



The former featherweight champion and now interim titleholder says he longer has any interest in fighting after UFC President Dana White pulled the rug out from under him.

Aldo says White lied to him about getting a match with McGregor, but after learning that wasn't going to happen, he decided he'd had enough.

(Photo: ENT Imports)

"We waited until Dana publicly said that he wanted this fight with McGregor to happen," Aldo said. "And then we expected it to happen: I'd get my rematch to unify the featherweight belts, or I'd have my belt back and fight Holloway or Pettis, since Dana [White] said all the time that Conor couldn't keep both belts."

The news came just last night when Aldo's coach told him.

"But, to my surprise, I heard last night about the fight between McGregor and Eddie Alvarez, which was also denied by Dana last week," Aldo said. "And to make it worse, he would keep the featherweight belt, and possibly have two belts at the same time."

Aldo was crushed, but more than that his trust in the UFC, and especially White, was broken.

"After all this, I see I can't trust any word from president Dana White, and who's in charge of the promotion now is Conor McGregor," Aldo said. "Since I'm not here to be an employee of McGregor, today I ask to cancel my contract with the UFC."

The fighter isn't looking to make a big deal out of his retirement, and asks that White simply quietly release him from his contract.

"It's not about money for me," Aldo said. "I can't take it anymore. I've reached my limit. It's not about the circus or anything (White) might do. I don't know, for me, if he likes me – like he's said he likes me and my family – I just ask that he lets me go normally. I don't want to fight. I want to walk out the same way I walked in.

So what's next for Aldo if White frees him from his UFC contract? The fighter says he may try his hand at another sport altogether.

"To me, that's the fair thing," Aldo said. "I just want (White) to let me go so I can go on with my life. And what I want to do next? I don't even want to fight MMA anymore. I want to get a career in another sport, which has always been a dream. That's what I want."

We're sad to learn the Aldo wants out of the UFC, but respect his decision to pursue his dreams, whatever those may be.

[ H/T ENT Imports ]