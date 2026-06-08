Traders Weigh in on Tiger Woods’ PGA Return as Golf Pro Continues Rehab

Tiger Woods has remained away from the game of golf since a car crash and subsequent arrest for DUI. But many expect him to make a return before the end of the year.

The Polymarket traders have given Woods almost a 50% chance to play in a PGA Tour event before Jan. 1, 2027. His odds sit at 44% as of June 8. This marks a bit of a decrease from the 51% on May 11.

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The longtime golfer is currently out of the country, which will affect the odds. He is taking part in a rehabilitation plan in Switzerland, which takes three months. He will not return to the United States until July 1 at the earliest, according to sources close to him.

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This rehab will affect the market considering that multiple PGA Tour tournaments take place in June. The RBC Canadian Open is June 11-14 while the U.S. Open is June 18-21.

The Travelers Championship will close out the month of June. This tournament will take place on June 25-28.

The first tournament in which Woods could potentially compete is the John Deere Classic on July 2-5. Although this turnaround is relatively quick if the reports are accurate about him remaining in Switzerland through the end of June.

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The Genesis Scottish Open follows on July 9-12. The ISCO Championship takes place the same weekend.

The 2026 PGA Tour calendar features nearly 20 more events split between the United States and international markets. The final event is the Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida, on Dec. 11-13.

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