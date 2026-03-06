ESPN Legend Plans Retirement

Chris Berman is saying goodbye to ESPN viewers soon. The longtime sports staple, 70, says he plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2029 NFL season.

Though he says the clock is ticking, he’s not stopping yet. But he’s giving fans and colleagues enough time to get ready for his exit.

The longtime ESPN voice told Alex Sherman on the CNBC Sport podcast that he plans to step away when his current contract expires after the 2029 NFL season, when he’s nearly 75 years old. “I’ll be almost 75, I think the nation’s more than had enough of me,” he joked. “I’m semi-retired now. I’m just so proud of where we’ve been from Day 1 to getting a Super Bowl.”

Berman has been part of the network since the start of the network in 1979. Since then, he’s helped to re-launch NFL Primetime on ESPN+. He has anchored Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, SportsCenter, and MLB coverage.

Berman is often synonymous with his zany catch phrases, which he would break out during the MLB Home Run Derby and for other broadcasts. “He could…go…all…the…way!” and “Back, back, back, back…Gone!” are some of his most known phrases.

While also speaking with Sherman, he was asked whether the NFL’s 10 percent equity stake in the network creates a conflict of interest for the network’s journalism. “Hard to believe,” Berman said, before dismissing the concern. “I don’t think so.”

“Ten percent, what does that mean? I don’t think the NFL — OK, if we’re gonna own 10%, here’s the handbook,” Berman added, noting that’s not enough for real power. “Here’s the three pages that thou shalt not, thou shalt. I don’t think that happens. And if it did, I’d be really disappointed in the league as much as I am our place for agreeing. But that’s not the way it goes.”