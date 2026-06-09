Timothée Chalamet and 3 More Stars Polymarket Thinks Will Attend the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are in full swing as the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs battle for the biggest prize in the sport.

The size of the New York Knicks fanbase means that countless celebrities will try to secure tickets to the pivotal matchups. This is a fact of which Polymarket traders are well aware, and they have shown this through their wagers.

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According to the current numbers, these traders believe that diehard Knicks fan Adam Sandler will attend at least one of the remaining games. He has a 95% chance of attending a game, which leads the list of options.

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The other potential celebrity sightings include New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo at 35%, actor Anne Hathaway at 32%, and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge at 50%.

One interesting name without a current number attached is Timothée Chalamet. The reason is that the diehard fan already made an appearance sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden. He sat next to filmmaker Josh Safdie and actor Ben Stiller. He also attended Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio last week.

Adding Hathaway to this list makes sense. After all, she has received partial credit for the Knicks’ run to the NBA Finals. NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns appeared in her film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit theaters on May 1.

The Knicks won eight consecutive games to reach the NBA Finals after the film hit theaters. They then kicked off the Finals with a 2-0 record before losing on June 8.

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Several other celebrities have already appeared at NBA Finals games. This includes rapper Fat Joe, actor Jon Hamm, former Giants star Justin Tuck, actor Dylan O’Brien, former NBA player Jeremy Lin, actor Larry David, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, rapper Jay-Z, and comedian Tracy Morgan.

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