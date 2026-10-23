President Trump Accuses NBA Legend of Disrespecting the National Anthem

President Trump has referred to LeBron James as a “total disgrace” after the NBA legend allegedly showed “disrespect” for the National Anthem.

According to PEOPLE, the supposed sign of disrespect occurred during the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20. James was seen practicing a golf swing and jump shot while The Voice contestant Avery Wilson performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the moment made headlines, the world leader took to his Truth Social platform to share his thoughts.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote. “LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

The famed basketball player responded to President Trump’s comment hours later.

“It’s a slow news day at the office, you know,” James stated, per ESPN. “Slow news day in the office.”

76ers coach Nick Nurse also spoke out about the president’s comments. “I think that goes right in with other outside noise we’ve already had,” the coach said. “I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they’ve had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding.”

James and Trump previously feuded online, with the NBA star calling the president a “bum” in 2017.

“He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the President of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement,” James also at the time. “He doesn’t understand that, and that’s what makes me more sick than anything.”