These Videos Of Lady Gaga’s First ‘Perfect Illusion’ Performance Are Awesome

Lady Gaga fans waited for what felt like an eternity for her newest album. And if her single "Perfect Illusion" is any indication to the quality of her other songs then the wait has definitely paid off.

"Perfect Illusion" skyrocketed to No. 1 on the real-time Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart and Lady Gaga performed the song at London's Moth Club early Saturday morning.

was all worth the wait A video posted by Dine (@plantagerie) on Sep 9, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

Lady Gaga cantando "Bad Romance" na Moth Club, em Londres. pic.twitter.com/7BzaGT9qqp — RDT Lady Gaga (@RDTLadyGaga) September 10, 2016

But what can we expect from the rest of the album? Lady Gaga dropped a hint shortly after "Perfect Illusion's" release.

"Me and Florence Welch did a duet together," Lady Gaga said. "I started to work on an idea for a song that I really wanted to do with a girl. You'll see why when you see what the song is about. I just thought, 'Who do I want to sing with?' She's really to me if not the best, one of the greatest vocalists in the world. She's incredible."

Haven't heard "Perfect Illusion" yet? Check out this video below.

