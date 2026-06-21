The Yankees Just Sent 2 Players Down to the Minors

As the New York Yankees’ run atop the American League East (with 81% chance of finishing 1st place, per Polymarket) continues, the organization just made major two tough roster decisions.

As the Bronx Bombers try to figure out the future of the catching position, J.C. Escarra is headed back to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. Escarra has served as the backup catch this season, but both he and primary catcher Austin Wells have struggled offensively.

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The setbacks at the plate (and with both players being left-handed batters) has pushed the Yankees to try out Ali Sanchez, a right-handed hitter who signed a minor league deal in the offseason.

After seemingly being sent down in favor of Sanchez on June 5, Austin Wells came forward with an injury. Wells went to the IL hours later and Escarra returned (presumably before he could even make it Scranton). Wells is now back, and the Hal-Steinbrenner-owned team is resuming its plan to give Sanchez a proper run behind the plate.

Left: J.C. Escarra, No. 25 of the New York Yankees runs during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Right: Jake Bird, No. 59 of the New York Yankees, pitches during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

But that wasn’t the only switch-up. Jake Bird, the reliever picked up from the Colorado Rockies at the 2025 trade deadline, is also going to Triple-A. The pitcher has shown promise during some outings, but has also struggled at points. He has a 4.88 ERA as of the roster move.

Starting pitcher Elmer Rodríguez is returning to the major league roster for a spot-start in the rotation.

Current New York Yankees Polymarket Odds

Even with the two shakeups, the Yankees season-long odds haven’t changed too much. Polymarket notes that the team is still favored to win the AL East, though the Tampa Bay Rays still hold a 14% chance of surpassing them by the year’s end.

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Polymarket also believes they’re the favorites to come out over all other American League teams in the playoffs (34%). However, they’re the second-favorite to win the World Series (16%). The reigning champions, the National League’s Los Angeles Dodgers, hold a 29% of winning it all again — which would mark a three-peat.

A bunch of the team’s games are also up on Polymarket to place bets on. Due to Saturday night’s loss and the surprise Rodríguez start, they only have a 52% chance of winning against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Will the New York Yankees win the 2026 World Series?

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