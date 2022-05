The Weeknd performed Starboy and False Alarm on Saturday Night Live, wowing audiences with his first live performance of the songs.

The stage of Saturday Night Live was lit by a blinding, white cross as The Weeknd performed Starboy, and the cross turned deep red as he sang False Alarm.

The performances gave listeners a first glimpse of what to expect from his newest album, and you can see them both below!

