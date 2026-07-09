The Next Dodgers-Padres Game Won’t Be For a While

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have one of the fiercest rivalries in Major League Baseball (MLB), one that continues to deliver big moments for Southern Californians.

Yet, these fans will have to wait a significant amount of time before watching this rivalry renew. The MLB schedule dictates this.

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The next series between the two teams will take place in September. The Dodgers will host the Padres on Sept. 22-24 as part of a three-game series in the National League West.

The Dodgers currently lead the NL West standings with a 61-33 record. The Padres are second with a record of 46-46.

This September series will mark the fourth time that the two teams have faced off this season. They previously completed three other series while sharing hosting duties.

The first three-game series this season took place on May 18-20. The Padres kicked off the series with a win, but the Dodgers won the other two games.

The second series occurred on June 26-28. Once again, the Padres won the first game but lost the second and third.

The most recent series featured four games on July 2-5. The Dodgers won the first three games. The Padres then took the fourth to prevent a series sweep.

This upcoming series in September will certainly play a role in the outcome of the National League. The Dodgers currently lead, but the situation could change in the next two months.

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That being said, Polymarket traders do not expect any major changes to happen. They still strongly believe that the Dodgers will claim the National League and return to the World Series.

These traders give the Dodgers a 46% chance to win the conference. The Los Angeles team remains the overwhelming favorite.

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The Brewers are second at 13%, the Braves are third at 11%, and the Phillies are fourth at 10%.

The Padres, for comparison, are much further down the list of odds. The San Diego team sits at a mere 2%, according to Polymarket traders.

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