Watch: Tamron Hall Breaks Her Silence on ‘Today Show’ Exit

Just 48 hours after announcing she was leaving NBC‘s Today Show after a decade with the network, Tamron Hall took to social media Thursday to thank fans for their support.

Today was a good day!!! 😊 Thank y’all so much. #tamcam pic.twitter.com/4DbmTpMpF5 — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 2, 2017

In addition to praising her followers and the morning show’s viewers, Hall encouraged them to follow her example by donating to organizations and non-profits that are currently in need.

“Okay, what have I been doing all day today? First of all, thank you guys so much for all your sweet social media messages. It’s meant so much to me,” Hall, 46, said in a home video posted to her Twitter.

Adding that these are “good times for everybody” and good times for one of her favorite organizations like Housing Works, Hall went on to say she would donate all of her things — that which include, her Jimmy Choos, Christian Louboutin, work clothes and much more.

“Hopefully you will support them. They’re an amazing organization and look — you get a whole lot of my stuff,” she said.

It was announced last week in a stunning turn of events that in anticipation of Megyn Kelly‘s arrival at NBC, Hall and co-host Al Roker‘s hour, Today’s Take would be replaced by the former FOX News anchor.

According to PEOPLE, NBC released a statement on Wednesday stating how Hall was an exceptional journalist.

“We valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay,” the statement read. “We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

The TV host released a statement via the network sharing how grateful she was to be working with her team.

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” she said. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Hall joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, later becoming a part of the Today Show family in 2014 as a co-anchor for Today’s Take, the morning show’s third hour. Hall was also anchor on MSNBC Live, a daily news program airing on MSNBC.

