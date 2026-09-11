ESPN Analyst Dies Following Parkinson’s Diagnosis: Barry Melrose Was 70

Barry Melrose, a popular ESPN hockey analyst and former coach and player, passed away Wednesday. He was 70.

Melrose’s death is attributed to Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2023, coinciding with his retirement from ESPN. At the time of his retirement, Melrose had been with ESPN for more than 25 years.

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News of Melrose’s death was shared with Steve Levy, an ESPN anchor, by Melrose’s wife, Cindy.

Upon learning of his passing, ESPN released a statement saying: “For decades, Barry Melrose was one of the most distinctive and trusted voices in hockey. His knowledge of the game was deep, his candor was refreshing, and his passion was unmistakable. He was a foundational part of ESPN’s hockey coverage, and fans and teammates truly appreciated his entertaining delivery and charismatic personality.

“We send our deepest condolences to his loved ones. He always kept it interesting and he will be missed.”

Prior to joining ESPN as an analyst, Melrose, who was recognized on television for his signature mullet and flashy suits, spent 11 seasons in the NHL. He was a defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. His career totals included 10 goals scored and more than 700 minutes in the penalty box.

Once his playing career ended, Melrose transitioned to coaching. He started in the Western Hockey League then AHL before being hired by the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings. During the 1993 campaign Melrose led the Kings to the Stanley Cup Final where they eventually lost to Montreal. He also spent time as coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and finished his NHL coaching career with 84 wins.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement Wednesday:

“From the flowing locks of his distinctive mullet to the flared lapels of his trademark long suit coats, Barry Melrose cut an unmistakable figure whenever you were fortunate enough to run into him at a rink or catch him on your television screen. You were even more fortunate if you engaged him in conversation or listened to his analysis, because he never failed to boost your love of the game of hockey.

“A rangy and rugged defenseman from Kelvington, Saskatchewan, Barry fashioned an 11-year pro career in the NHL, AHL and WHA. But it was as a coach, who guided the Los Angeles Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final, and as a broadcaster, who spent 27 years at ESPN, that he truly made his mark upon the game. And during those countless encounters over the years with players, coaches, fans and viewers who couldn’t help but be drawn in by his enthusiasm.

“We mourn the passing of a hockey original. And we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Cindy, their sons, Tyrell and Adrien, and all of his teammates, colleagues and admirers around the hockey world.”