Sam Hunt Prompts Wedding Speculation After Sporting Ring on Left Hand

After announcing this past January that he was getting ready to tie the knot, Sam Hunt is breaking hearts again with a photo that is arousing suspicion of a secret wedding to longtime love, Hannah Lee Fowler.

In a post shared to Instagram Saturday, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter is sporting what could very well be a wedding ring on his left hand.

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:23am PST

Wearing a bomber jacket and playing in the snow with a paddle, the image is uncaptioned but fans were quick to notice the ring on his wedding finger was certainly new.

Last month, during a live set at Country Radio Seminar 2017 this past February, Hunt let it slip that his nuptials were not far off.

“I’m getting married in a couple months, so between planning a wedding and keeping my fiancée smiling, I’m gonna try to kick up some new music for y’all,” Hunt said.

Could that “not far off” be now? In addition to the photo Hunt shared to his Instagram of his shenanigans in the snow, he shared a few others — could they be part of a wedding celebration?

