Salma Hayek Stuns In New Photo Shoot, Claims Her Roles Are Now ‘Richer’ At 50

Salma Hayek has been acting for nearly three decades, and she proves she’s still one of the sexiest women in Hollywood in a new photoshoot for Rhapsody Magazine.

Throughout the pictorial, Hayek can be seen looking sultry and stunning in several different outfits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo she can be seen laying on a couch in a short black dress with a pattern that resembles tree branches.

Another photo shows the Desperado actress in a long, flowing gown with a flower-like print, and show fashionable lace around the chest area, which allows just a slight glimpse of her cleavage.

See All The Photos Here

The magazine also features an interview with the 50-year-old actress, who talks candidly about what Hollywood life is like for her now.

She says stereotype that women can only last so long in the industry hasn’t proved true for her at all. “I’ve never had so much work. They tell you, ‘Save your money; it’s over at 30,’” she explained.

She then went on to reveal that she was also told, “You will never work in this town because you’re Mexican and your accent.”

However, things are great for her, as she enthusiastically says, “Now I’m 50, and I’m working more than ever. The best parts are women in their mid-30s and up. As an actress, this is when it’s richer. Now I am free from the bombshell.”

It sounds like what she means is that she gets roles that have more substance to them, rather just roles that call for eye-candy. It must also mean that you get offered jobs to voice Mexican lesbian taco shells, like the one she did in last years hilariously raunchy adult animated comedy, Sausage Party.

Up Next: Salma Hayek Shows Off Unreal Cleavage With Plunging Neckline

She goes on to talk about how she loves producing films but says that she’d also love to be pursued for roles. “I want somebody to be inspired and want to hire me to do it,” she said. “I want to be wanted. I want to be rediscovered. I want somebody to think of me to tell their story.”

Luckily, she’s gotten her wish, as she can soon be seen in Beatriz at Dinner, which was written specifically for her.

More: Salma Hayek Wows At Milan Fashion Week With Cleavage-Revealing Dress

Hayek gushed, “This is the dream job. Mike White wrote me this script. Miguel Arteta wanted to direct me. I was their muse!”

Beatriz at Dinner is scheduled to be released next month so make sure to be on the lookout for it.

[H/T: Daily Mail, Instagram / @salmahayek]