Sacramento Kings’ Polymarket Odds Revealed After Devastating Ben Simmons Injury News

Ben Simmons’ NBA comeback will have to wait, and so too, apparently, will a championship for the Sacramento Kings.

On Sunday, numerous reports, including one from ESPN’s Shams Charania, relayed that Simmons suffered a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon while practicing. The injury occurred while Simmons was in the midst of an NBA comeback after sitting out the entire 2025-26 season to rehabilitate a previous back injury.

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An MRI confirmed a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon for Ben Simmons. A devastating turn of events on the eve of his NBA return after rehabilitating from back surgeries. https://t.co/fPjYPD0Kqa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2026

In early September, the 30-year-old Simmons signed with Sacramento on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Sacramento is Simmons’ fourth NBA home since being drafted by Philadelphia with the top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. His other previous stops include Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers.

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Simmons’ unfortunate injury certainly won’t change the Kings’ odds to compete, at least in the eyes (and wallets) of Polymarket bettors.

Sacramento is being traded on Polymarket as having a less than 1% chance of winning the NBA’s Western Conference. That number has dipped ever-so-slightly in the last couple months. In mid-August the Kings’ were given slightly better odds, trading at just over a 2% likelihood to claim the West’s crown.

Will the Sacramento Kings be the 2027 NBA Western Conference Champion?

In the Kings’ absence at the top of the Polymarket odds are the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder who are trading at 35% and 34% respectively, to win the West. And with good reason. Both the Spurs and Thunder return the core of their rosters and San Antonio won the West a season ago, before ultimately losing to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City won the NBA Championship during the 2024-25 season.

As for Sacramento, they’ll now attempt to shock the world without the assistance of Simmons, a three-time All-Star who’s averaged better than 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists throughout his career. Fortunately, the future looks bright. In this Spring’s NBA Draft, the Kings added a trio of promising rookies who they hope could turn the franchise around: Darius Acuff Jr., selected seventh overall, Alex Kraban, taken with the 29th overall pick, and Emanuel Sharp, who was picked in the Draft’s second round.

Sacramento opens their season on Wednesday, October 21 against the Clippers.

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