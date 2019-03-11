Robert Irwin Plans to Follow Along in Dad Steve Irwin’s Footsteps

Robert Irwin is already following in his dad Steve’s footsteps: “I’m keen to do everything he did.” https://t.co/FLe1TsQPFE pic.twitter.com/vHof8An8le — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) November 12, 2016

Robert Erwin says he is going to follow in his father’s footsteps.

On the Today Show in Australia the 12-year-old said he wants to do everything his father, Steve Irwin, did. Robert says he loves wild life and even talked about how he co-hosts his own TV show, Wild But True. The show has even earned a Kids Emmy award nomination!

“My dad was the original wildlife warrior,” he said on the show. “He was the most incredible wildlife conservationist and every single day we strive to continue his legacy.”

“I’m keen to do everything he did,” said Robert, who was only two years old when his father tragically died.

With the help of his mother, Terri, and sister, 18-year-old Bindi, Robert hopes to “carry on where [Steve] left off.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Bindi Irwin sent out an emotional tweet marking the 10-year anniversary of Steve’s death. “You’ll be my hero for my entire existence. I love you more than words can describe.”

