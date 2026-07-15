Reality TV Star Arrested at World Cup Match

Reality TV personality Tommie Lee was arrested during a World Cup match between England and Norway.

According to TMZ, the arrest occurred in Miami as the city hosted a knockout round match, which England won 2-1 to eliminate Norway. The outlet reports that Lee allegedly worked her way into the stadium and through a restricted area without a ticket.

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The police arrested and jailed her for “a third-degree felony charge of interference with a sporting or entertainment event.” She submitted a not guilty plea in response.

TMZ also reports that Lee is not the only person who ran into legal issues at the World Cup match. Police arrested five other people. Officials ejected a total of 19.

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Lee’s legal issues aside, the match between these two countries ended what had been a Cinderella story run for Norway and the fans who traveled all over the world.

The country had not competed in the World Cup since 1998, but it punched its ticket back this year and delivered highlight-reel moments. Erling Haaland, in particular, led the team with seven goals in five matches.

Unfortunately for the fans of Norway, the World Cup run ended in the quarterfinals. They headed home while England advanced one step further.

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This movement affected the Polymarket odds. England is now second among three teams highlighted by traders as the possible 2026 champion.

Spain currently leads the market with a 58% chance to win the World Cup. England is second at 23%. Argentina is third at 20%.

The World Cup schedule will continue with a July 15 match between England and Argentina. The winner will advance to the final to face Spain. The loser will move to the third-place game to face France.

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