Rams Lose Major Offseason Acquisition After Only 1 Game

The Los Angeles Rams are already dealing with a major injury concern after one game, a loss to the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Defender Myles Garrett, the team’s big offseason acquisition, will head to Injured Reserve after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He will miss at least four weeks, but the team hopes he will be able to return this season.

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According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett had been dealing with lower-leg pain. This reportedly limited him during the 27-10 loss on Sept. 10.

Garrett made his official Rams debut against the 49ers. He played the entire game but did not register a sack or a tackle while facing off with future Hall of Famer Trent Williams.

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Browns in a blockbuster offseason trade. The NFC team sent Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick to the Browns to acquire the veteran defender.

Garrett missed time during the offseason due to a knee injury, but it did not appear to be a major issue. Now, however, this will sideline him for at least a month as the Rams try to rebound from a loss to a division rival.

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The Rams entered the season as the Polymarket favorite to win the NFC West, the overall conference, and Super Bowl 61. Now, however, these numbers have dipped.

The traders now list the rival Seahawks as the favorite to win the NFC West. The defending Super Bowl champions now sit at 36% after defeating the Patriots to open the season.

The Rams have fallen to second at 32%. The 49ers have risen to 30% after beating the Rams. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are still in the basement of the division at 1%.

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