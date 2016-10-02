Production Begins For ‘Saw: Legacy’

10 years ago, a legend was born, and Saw: Legacy will ensure it continues.

It's been confirmed that production has begun for the franchise's eight installment, though little is known of the plot or characters at this point. Though we advise you appreciate what you get - we all know how Jigsaw feels about people who don't appreciate life.

A rumor is circulating that the photos below are from the set of Saw: Legacy, though that hasn't been confirmed yet. If they are from the set, then that would be pretty interesting since one of the dug up graves is of Kramer - AKA Jigsaw.

[ H/T Bloody Disgusting ]