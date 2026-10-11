Pope Leo to Undergo Surgery After Worrisome Findings

The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, is scheduled to undergo surgery after his doctor’s worrisome findings.

Vatican News reports that while speaking to the faithful gathered for the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo shared that his doctors discovered a “localized nodule” in his lungs. He is now scheduled to have surgery at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The religious leader also shared that doctors detected the nodule at a “very early stage” and that it is “well localized.” He said he is following his medical team’s recommendation for surgery.

“I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days,” he explained. “I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers. Thank you, and happy Sunday!”

Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, also told reporters that the surgery is scheduled for the “first days of this week” and the estimated post-operative recovery time will be about one week.

According to the National Cancer Institute, a nodule is a growth or lump that may be malignant (cancer) or benign (not cancer). The Cleveland Clinic also stated that pulmonary nodules are abnormal growths in the lungs. They usually don’t cause symptoms, and doctors only see them on X-rays or CT scans. It was noted that infections and autoimmune diseases can cause these nodules.

“They’re usually noncancerous,” the Cleveland Clinic explained. “But your provider may have you get a biopsy or follow-up imaging.”