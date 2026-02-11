Super Bowl 2027 Details Revealed, Including Host City and What Channel

The countdown to the Super Bowl 2027 kickoff is on!

Just days after the Seattle Seahawks declared victory over the New England Patriots in a 29-13 Super Bowl LX win, the NFL has announced details for the upcoming Super Bowl LXI, set to take place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, officially received the handoff of Super Bowl LXI, which is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2027 — the first Super Bowl to fall on Valentine’s Day.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 09: The Super Bowl LXI logo is seen during a press conference after Super Bowl LX on February 9, 2026 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. (Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This will also be the first Super Bowl to air on ESPN, and it will be simulcast on ABC.

The Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles in 2027, marking the ninth Super Bowl hosted in the greater Los Angeles region. The first-ever Super Bowl was played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1967, and SoFi Stadium most recently hosted Super Bowl LVI, when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, in 2022.

“We are thrilled to return to the world-class SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LXI, five years after the Los Angeles Rams lifted the Lombardi Trophy on their home field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “LA is our backyard—two franchises, NFL Network, incredible media partners and in 2028, flag football in the Summer Olympics. We have the utmost confidence in the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee to put on another great show.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Los Angeles is proud to once again welcome the NFL’s biggest moment of the year to Los Angeles,” added Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO, Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee. “Hosting Super Bowl LXI allows Los Angeles to leverage a global stage to celebrate its history, uplift our communities, and create lasting economic and social impact that extends far beyond the final whistle.”

Monday, the Super Bowl LXI logo was unveiled at the handoff press conference for 2027, revealing a colorful emblem filled with orange, yellow, red reminiscent of a sunset and blue waves.