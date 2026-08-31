Polymarket Traders Perfectly Predicted 2026 IndyCar Champion

The NTT IndyCar Series season has one race weekend remaining, but the fans already know the season-long champion.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has clinched the title after a pair of top-10 finishes in the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader. This continued a season in which he has scored a series-high six wins, 12 top-fives, 14 top-10s, and eight starts from pole position.

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Palou has a 100-point lead heading into the season finale at Laguna Seca, which Christian Lundgaard can not erase in one event.

Palou has now won four consecutive championships and five in the last six seasons. He is third all-time in IndyCar history as he trails only AJ Foyt (seven championships) and Sir Scott Dixon (six championships).

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This championship is one that Polymarket traders expected. Once the gambling platform added the IndyCar Series to its list of offerings, these traders quickly showed their support for Palou.

The Spaniard remained the favorite for Polymarket traders throughout the season, and for good reason. Last year, he dominated the series with eight wins, and it appeared that he would be in line to do the same this season.

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The trades reflected this confidence. For example, he had 88% odds to win the championship in mid-July. They shot up to 94.5% by July 31.

The numbers dipped a little on Aug. 9. They fell to a mere 90% before rocketing back up to 97.8% on Aug. 22.

Obviously, the market has since resolved with Palou clinching the title during the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader. He proved the Polymarket traders correct and created the expectation for even more success during the 2027 season.

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