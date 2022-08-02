Lewis Hamilton Becomes Co-Owner of NFL Team

Lewis Hamilton is now an NFL owner. On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos announced that the Formula One racing star has joined the team's ownership group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. Hamilton joins former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who joined the group last month. Walton and his group will complete the purchase of the Broncos on Aug. 9.

"We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group," Walton said in a statement. "He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Hamilton went to Twitter to share the news. "Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the [Broncos] story!!" He wrote. "Honoured to work with a world-class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports." Hamilton is the most successful driver in Formula 1 history. He has won seven championships and a record 103 races in his career. This year, Hamilton is in sixth place in the standings and is coming off a second-place performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In June, a group led by Walton that includes his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, her husband, Greg Penner and co-CEO of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson agreed to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion. NFL team owners will vote to approve the purchase on Aug. 9 during a meeting in Minneapolis.

"We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos! Carrie, Greg and I are inspired by the opportunity to steward this great organization in a vibrant community full of opportunity and passionate fans," Walton said in June. "Having lived and worked in Colorado, we've always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we've learned more about the team, staff and Broncos Country over the last few months... We look forward to earning the confidence and support of the NFL as we take the next step in this process. When the necessary approval procedures are met, our family is excited to share more with Broncos fans, the organization and the community."