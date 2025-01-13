Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 3, Reveal Name

The Mahomes family just got a bit bigger. Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday, with the couple sharing the news via Instagram on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife shared a glimpse at the infant alongside her name: Golden Raye Mahomes. They did not share any further details about the birth.

Fans loved the name the couple selected for their third child, with comments including, “Love the name! Congratulations,” “I love her name!!” and “Oh my goodness! [heart-eye emojis] Love the name!”

Golden’s name follows a naming convention the Mahomes have used for their previous children’s names/nicknames. Patrick and Brittany are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 2-year-old Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, per Us Weekly.

There is no word on whether Golden’s birth will change the QB’s plans to play in the Chiefs’ Saturday game against the Houston Texans. The team is currently in the midst of the NFL playoffs, hoping to reach the Super Bowl LIX.