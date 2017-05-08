Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Tuition For Students With Straight-A’s

Not only is Nicki Minaj an incredibly talented and successful rapper, she’s also a budding philanthropist.

During some back-and-forth with fans on Twitter the 34-year-old eventually said, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it.”

By the time the whole thing was over, Minaj was committed paying tuition and student loans for over 30 students.

It all started when Nicki was promoting her upcoming appearance at the Billboard Music Awards and her newest single, “Regret In Your Tears,” when she made a joke that she “makes enough money to fly’ her fans ‘out from ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!!”

Upon hearing this, one fan said, seemingly tongue-in-cheek, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

Much to their surprise, Minaj was willing to do it, under one condition… Perfect grades.

Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Once people saw what was going on, they jumped in to get a piece of the action and see if she’d pay some of their college costs.

Some began tweeting their actual 4.0 GPA transcripts as proof of their grades to which Minaj responded, “How much do u need?,” and, “Yes I’ll pay it. Send ur info.”

After a few dozen people had responded and she’d promised to help them with their school fees, Nicki said she would probably do this again in a month or two, which means that if you’re in, or going to be going to school, and you need some money you don’t have, you should start following Nicki Minaj on Twitter right now.

Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I’ll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

