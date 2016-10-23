Newscaster Makes Sexist Comment, But It Wasn’t His Fault

Newscaster Eric Philips of NBC 12 in Richmond, Virginia, was just starting his segment when he said something completely inappropriate.

"Check your panties," Philips told his audience as he introduced a story about a rice- and slow-cooker recall.

After a few moments, Philips realized what he said, and turned away from the camera.

"I think that was supposed to be 'pantries,'" Philips said, breaking into laughter.

It just goes to show that yes, one letter really can make all the difference in the world.

