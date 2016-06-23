New Posters for Legends of the Hidden Temple Film Tease Olmec’s Return

For companies like Nickelodeon, there are few forces more powerful than nostalgia when it comes to raising their ratings. With more reboots being released as Hollywood struggles to create original content, one such project which has 90s kids excited and nervous is the upcoming Legends of the Hidden Temple movie. And, as Nickelodeon has just released new posters for the film, the network is promising a major character's return.

Originally airing on Nickelodeon, Legends of the Hidden Temple stood as one of the network's biggest shows as the reality series thrilled adults and kids alike. So, when Nickelodeon was searching through their backlog of titles to reboot, they jumped at the opportunity to adapt the show into a TV movie. While the show's original host Kirk Fogg has had his involvement with the film confirmed for awhile, fans were upset to learn that Olmec (AKA: the show's giant sentient statue) would not be voiced by its original actor Dee Bradley Baker.

However, whatever behind-the-scenes scuffle which led to Baker being snubbed has apparently ended. According to a press release, Baker has reportedly joined the cast, and his statement on the reveal can be read below:

"An entire generation grew up loving Legends of the Hidden Temple. It was my first television series, and it remains one of the most popular projects I've ever been lucky enough to have been involved with throughout my career. I'm thrilled that Kirk Fogg and I can once again man the temple as Nickelodeon brings it back in a fresh new way. This rock is once again ready to roll!"

Legends of the Hidden Temple is slated to debut on Nickelodeon later this Fall, and the film has released several casting and crew confirmations. The film's sibling trio will be played by Isabela Moner, Colin Critchley, and Jet Jurgensmeyer while Joe Menendez directs the project. Nickelodeon released a synopsis of the upcoming film which can also be read below:

The Legends of the Hidden Temple TV movie follows three siblings who break away from a lackluster tour in a jungle, finding themselves immersed in a high-stakes adventure comprised of obstacles that they must complete in order to escape alive. The TV movie will feature elements from the original game show including: Olmec, a talking head who knows the secrets behind the temple; The Steps of Knowledge, the entrance to the temple and launching pad for the mission; and cameos from a green monkey, red jaguar, and silver snakes, among others.

So, while there's no mention of the show's infamously freaky Temple Guards yet, fans are sure they'll be back to haunt their nightmares again once project debuts.

For now, all fans can do is check out the film's newest posters which are in our gallery below and then stroll down memory lane. It's always nice to remember the days when Rugrats ruled and their biggest worries were whether everyone had checked on their Tamagotchis.