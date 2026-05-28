See ‘P—ed off’ Spencer Pratt’s Message to Voters as He Trails Karen Bass on Polymarket

Refusing to hold back, Spencer Pratt had some choice words for voters as he trails behind Karen Bass in the LA mayoral race.

In a recent post on X, Pratt clarified that he is not affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic Party, despite prior reporting by multiple outlets.

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“Everyone is trying to claim me for their tribe,” he wrote. “There’s no R next to my name, there’s no D next to my name. I’m not part of a political party, because I hate politicians.”

The former The Hills star further stated, “I’m just Spencer, husband to Heidi, father to Ryker and Gunner, and I’m a p—ed off Angeleno who loves my city and is fed up with what corrupt politicians have done to her.”

He also shared a photo that appears to show his name on a ballot for the race. Underneath his name, it reads, “Community Advocate.”

While he has said he is not aligned with either political party, Pratt previously explained why he leans closer to the Republicans.

“When I was a hated reality star, I got so many death threats, I had so much security and police, and what did they tell me to do? Get a gun,” he said while speaking to CNN reporter Elex Michaelson. “The only people who supported a CCW were the Republicans. That was what I aligned with — my safety, my personal safety, my family’s safety.”

He then noted, “I know people don’t like guns, but when people are threatening your life and your own security is telling you you need to have home protection, train, go through the proper steps — that was my, that’s it.”

Although he is running as an independent in the LA mayoral race, Pratt has been a registered Republican since 2020.

According to Polymarket, Pratt is currently trailing behind Bass, with a 25% chance of winning the race. Meanwhile, Bass, who has been LA’s 43rd mayor since 2022, currently has a 60% chance of winning the race.

Pratt announced his LA mayoral campaign in January, just one year after his LA-area home was devastated by the Palisades wildfires.