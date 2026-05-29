Odds Say F1 Constructors’ Championship Goes Back to Mercedes After 4 Years

The Formula 1 season is only five Grands Prix deep, but oddsmakers are predicting that Mercedes will win its first Constructors’ Championship nearly half a decade.

According to Polymarket’s latest odds, Mercedes has an 87% chance to win the Constructors’ Championship. This rewards the F1 team that scored the most points throughout the season.

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Ferrari is second, as of May 29. The Prancing Horse has a 5% chance to win the Constructors’ Championship. McLaren is also in a tie for second with a 5% chance.

Red Bull, which won the Constructors’ Championship in 2022 and 2023, closes out May with a 1% chance.

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This season has featured an altered schedule due to the ongoing conflict between the United States/Israel and Iran. The FIA canceled the planned Grands Prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which meant that F1 teams had the entire month of April empty.

Mercedes has won all five Grands Prix that have taken place, giving the team an early advantage in the race for the Constructors’ Championship.

George Russell captured the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Teammate Kimi Antonelli then won the Chinese Grand Prix, Japanese Grand Prix, Miami Grand Prix, and Canadian Grand Prix.

Mercedes has 219 points after scoring these wins. Ferrari is second in the team standings with 147 points. McLaren has 106 points. Red Bull is fourth with 57 points while Alpine rounds out the top five with 35 points.

The rest of the team standings include Racing Bulls with 21 points, Haas with 19 points, Williams with seven points, and Audi with two points. Cadillac and Aston Martin are both last in the standings as they have yet to score a single point.

The Grand Prix of Spain is next on the schedule. It will take place on June 14 as the F1 teams head to Circuit De Catalunya.

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