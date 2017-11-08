‘Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children’ Twins Completely Freak Out London Commuters

While London commuters were busy getting to work, The Twins from Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children were busy promoting for the upcoming film in a somewhat disturbing fashion.



Maybe they should have been in school, but instead, The Twins donned their costumes, which were the actual props from the movie, and walked around Finsbury Park tube station, Buckingham Palace and Hamley's Toy Store.

(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, based off the New York Times best-selling book by author Ransom Riggs, is directed by none other than Tim Burton and debuts September 30. The story centers around Jacob, who "discovers clues to a mystery that spans different worlds and times" and finds Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children.

Tourists and locals alike couldn't help but stop what they were doing to stare at the ghostly-looking twins, who looked completely out of place. These photos say it all:

