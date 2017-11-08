‘Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children’ Twins Completely Freak Out London Commuters

By Brent McCluskey

While London commuters were busy getting to work, The Twins from Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children were busy promoting for the upcoming film in a somewhat disturbing fashion.

Maybe they should have been in school, but instead, The Twins donned their costumes, which were the actual props from the movie, and walked around Finsbury Park tube station, Buckingham Palace and Hamley's Toy Store.

missperegrineshomeforpeculiarchildren-2 29824309562 o-600x429
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children, based off the New York Times best-selling book by author Ransom Riggs, is directed by none other than Tim Burton and debuts September 30. The story centers around Jacob, who "discovers clues to a mystery that spans different worlds and times" and finds Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children.

Tourists and locals alike couldn't help but stop what they were doing to stare at the ghostly-looking twins, who looked completely out of place. These photos say it all:

[ H/T Bleeding Cool ]

At The Tube

1
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

A commuter grins at The Twins as they hold their teddy bear.

prevnext

Playing Soccer

2
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Just kicking the ball around in full costume.

prevnext

Selfie Time!

4
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Time to take a break for a quick selfie.

prevnext

Escalator Ride

5
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Their costumes are clearly freaking people out.

prevnext

In The Train

7
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Commuters smile while The Twins fight over their teddy bear.

prevnext

Reading The Map

10
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

"Where should we go next?"

prevnext

Scaring Everyone Away

11
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

"Hey, where'd everyone go?"

prevnext

Fighting Over Teddy

12
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Now, children, don't fight over your teddy bear.

prevnext
0comments

Teddy Bears Galore!

13
(Photo: Bleeding Cool)

Now they'll never have to fight over Teddy again.

prev
Start the Conversation

of