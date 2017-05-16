Miley Cyrus Reveals Classic Photo With Her Mother

Taking a break from heated political statements and protests on her Instagram feed, Miley Cyrus posted a throwback photo to remind herself, her followers, and her mom of much simpler times. The singer posted an adorable photo with her mom where she’s showing off a wonderful achievement as the two look like the couldn’t be more proud.

Cyrus’ caption claims that she was a teacher’s pet and that’s how she managed to become Student of the Month, but she also hints at her not necessarily being one for good behavior. Considering all of the wild antic she’s gotten up to after having left Hannah Montana behind, Cyrus is probably trying to make up for lost time in embracing her wild side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Miley Cyrus Sends Crystal Clear Message About Trump

These days, she doesn’t care who gets upset by her weird and wild behaviors, as she has become one of music’s most provocative performers. Her hosting duties on The Voice means she hasn’t been putting on concerts, and following all the adorable holiday updates with Liam Hemsworth, it’s almost like she’s put her wild side behind her.

Considering just how wild that wild side is, and keeping in mind how passionate she’s been about speaking her mind in the current political climate, we have a feeling that when she taps into her provocative side, it’ll be more powerful than ever.

Do you prefer the cute and cuddly Miley or the provocative performer? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton Lookalike Photo / Miley Cyrus Reveals An Old School Picture Of Her Mom / Miley Cyrus Reveals A Brand New Look / Miley Cyrus Shares Photos Of Her Peeing With Flaming Lips / Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Flower Child And Reveals Video / Are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Aiming To Adopt In 2017?

[H/T Instagram, mileycyrus]