Miley Cyrus Hosts ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ And Slays It With Perfect Impression

Miley Cyrus is awesome.

Now that we have that out of the way, the singer, actress and Voice judge took her talents to another stage: The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Cyrus displayed her hosting prowess after Ellen DeGeneres basically called in sick. But it's okay, Cyrus "gave her a bunch of Molly" so she should be right in no time at all.

The entertainer danced onto the stage and immediately captivated the audience, who were likely not expecting the surprise host. To make the audience fill more at ease, Cyrus did her best to emulate DeGeneres.

"I'm dressed like her, I smell like her, just before I came out here I actually kissed a girl so, uh, thank you. Thank you for staying," Miley jokes. "I'll admit I'm a little bit nervous because I've never hosted a show with my clothes on before, so this is so weird."

