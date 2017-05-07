Mia Khalifa Reveals Racy Batman Instagram Photo

The world of superheroes is a place where the unimaginable can happen, allowing audiences around the world to escape from reality and into a world of fantasy. Sports commentator Mia Khalifa recently took to Instagram to show a sexy encounter a fan of hers illustrated that involved a run-in with the Dark Knight.

#fbf to my dream (dream created by @terryalec) A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on May 5, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Khalifa posted the photo and referred to it as her “dream,” but it’s unclear which version of Batman is truly her favorite. Many actors have played Bruce Wayne over the years, ranging from Adam West to Michael Keaton to Christian Bale, but it’s possible the commentator merely prefers the ambiguity of who could be under the mask.

The drawing Khalifa posted left little of the celebrity to the imagination, which many internet personalities would potentially be offended by. However, given the kinds of sexy snaps she regularly shares with social media and her previous career in the adult entertainment industry, her topless pose with Batman is one of the more modest images Khalifa has shared.

Only a few days prior, the celebrity shared a sexy lingerie photo with her followers.

Considering how frequently she shows skin on social media, many of her fans, which include famous athletes, have regularly tried to reach out to her in hopes of sparking a romance.

Khalifa has had no problem shutting down those who try to woo her, often outing those who think they have a chance with the commentator.

The photos she chooses to post to Instagram clearly resonate with her audience, as she’s built an empire of nearly 1.5 million followers. She has recently taking to documenting the creation of meals on her Instagram stories, oftentimes wearing little clothing while doing so.

