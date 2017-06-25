First Photos Have Surfaced After America’s Got Talent’s Mel B Filed For Divorce

Mel B has officially surfaced after the news broke that she filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte.

On Tuesday, the America’s Got Talent host was photographed out and about in Beverly Hills. The 41-year-old was rocking an athleisure outfit and opted for a makeup free look.

Check out the photos of Mel B here.

Most interestingly, the former Spice Girl appeared to be wearing her wedding ring still on the day after filing for divorce.

Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce in the petition she filed on Monday.

Brown and Belafonte tied the knot back in July of 2007. The former couple has a 5-year-old daughter together named Madison and Brown is hoping to have joint custody of their child.

In the divorce proceedings, Mel B will be represented by top law attorney Susan Wiesner, whose previous clients include Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, musician Ben Harper, according to Daily Mail.

Mel B’s fans and followers were shocked to hear that she wanted to call it quits with Belafonte given that the two of them seemed to be head over heels for one another in their latest social media posts.

Earlier this year, she shared a photo of the two of them with the caption: “My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger, you loved me before I even new (sic) how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let’s not forget you are a bit of a d*ckhead too xxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #b*tcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme.”

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let’s not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

