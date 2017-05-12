Maryland Man Charged For Sexual Acts In McDonald’s

Most restaurants will go to great lengths to give their patrons “the customer is always right” type of service. As one McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, found out, however, some customers can take that philosophy way too far.

At around 1 pm, in the middle of the day, employees discovered 30-year-old Conrad Jablecki engaged in oral sex with an unidentified woman in the dining room area of the restaurant.

After running the two of them out of the store, the employees called the police.

Jablecki, a Maryland native, was picked up by authorities later that day.

He was not charged with “indecent exposure” and “open lewdness” until a few days later.

At this time, his female companion is still at large.

This isn’t Jablecki’s first run in with the law for crimes like this.

Back in 2012, he served a 60-day sentence for exposing himself to a woman and her five-year-old daughter on a beach.

He also has arrests for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct on his record.

McDonald’s is not having a great year so far, as far as publicity is concerned.

Last month a woman was arrested after offering sexual favors to an undercover police officer in exchange for some Chicken McNuggets.

Before that though, Steve Stephens, the Facebook Live Killer, who took his own life after senselessly murdering Robert Godwin Sr. and running from the police, led multiple police departments on a manhunt through several states, eventually ending up at a McDonald’s, which was also in Pennsylvania.

Stephen’s was recognized by employees when he stopped in to order some food. They called the local police and attempted to stall Stephens by telling him that his french fries weren’t ready and that he’d have to wait a little longer for them.

He furiously replied, “I can’t wait! I need my McNuggets!”

It doesn’t necessarily speak well for their brand that in the span of just a couple of weeks McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets are tied to both murder and prostitution, and now the fast food giant adds indecent exposure and open lewdness to the list.

It’s probably safe to say they are not lovin’ it.

