Mama June Cheats On Her ‘From Not To Hot’ Diet

In the road to her massive weight loss transformation, Mama June was caught cheating on her diet.

A new clip from her reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot, shows the moment when Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin found a huge bag of candy in their 37-year-old mother’s bag.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last few weeks, I’ve been lying to Kenya about sticking to my diet,” Mama June said. “I’ve really been stressed out and eating since I had that meeting with Jennifer.”

After finding the not-so-healthy snacks, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin realized they were faced with a choice.

“Pumpkin we have a decision to make, we can throw the woman under the bus or we freakin’ protect the woman that gave us life,” 11-year-old former beauty queen Honey Boo Boo said.

After contemplating for a second, Pumpkin and HBB both decide that they are going to tattle on their mother and tell Mama June’s trainer Kenya.

“I can’t be more invested in this thing than you,” Kenya said. “This is your life.”

Following this unfortunate moment for Mama June, her trainer dished on the impact of the reality star cheating on her diet.

“It’s not what I found that disappoints me,” Kenya said. “It just seems like she doesn’t care, and I can’t deal with somebody who doesn’t care.”

In her weight loss journey, Mama June has already made incredible progress. She has gone from 352 lbs. all the way down to a size 4, but it definitely hasn’t been easy. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon recently explained that the mental part of dropping weight has been the most challenging part for her mother.

“I think that [Mama June’s] biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a big person,” Lauryn said. “Because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and…she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat.’ And I guess she’s seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn’t even realize how small she is.”

Check out the new clip from Mama June: From Not to Hot above. Also, be sure to tune into the show on WE tv on Fridays at 10/9c.

Are you shocked to learn that Mama June cheated on her diet?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]