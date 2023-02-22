LSU Wide Receiver Arrested on Weapon Charge

An LSU football player was arrested in Bourbon Street on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of illegal carrying a weapon, according to Orleans Parish Magistrate court documents, per ESPN. The court documents stated that LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was released without bail. Nabers was scheduled to appear in Magistrate Court at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday. ESPN says LSU head coach Brian Kelly is aware of the arrest and the school is gathering information. According to NOLA.com, the arrest took place around 7:30 p.m. Monday when New Orleans police spotted an "L-shaped object" on Nabers, who said he didn't have a permit.

Nabers is a rising junior who had a strong 2022 season for the LSU Tigers. He led the team with 72 receptions and 1,017 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per catch. In 2021, Nabers played in 11 games with six starts and earned Freshman All-SEC honors, catching 28 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested for illegal carrying of a weapon per @PeteThamel pic.twitter.com/GxnzHRimxD — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 21, 2023

Before the start of the 2022 season, Kelly talked about the growth of Nabers during the offseason. "For me, from the spring to the summer workouts to now, he's obviously stronger physically and his maturity is the thing that stands out," Kelly said, per 247Sports. "When I say maturity, I mean he's the same guy every day. He comes to practice prepared, he practices hard, comes with the right attitude, thinks the right way and that's maturity."

Nabers revealed what has helped him improve as a player. "Transferring from the outside to the inside has helped my game. I've taken the outside stuff to the inside, guys my size and with my leaping ability are hard to cover," Nabers said. When I was put there I just had to do what I had to do to help our team win. They told me I was one of the most shifty players on the team so I took it as my role and I've gotta fill that role."

Before joining LSU, Nabers was a four-star recruit from Youngsville, Louisiana. 247Sports ranked him the eighth-best player in the state and the 39th-best wide receiver in the country. Nabors originally committed to Mississippi State in July 2020 but de-committed in December of that year.