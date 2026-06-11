Latest LA Mayoral Race Odds After Spencer Pratt Backers Lost Big

With Spencer Pratt eliminated, here are the latest odds in the LA mayoral race.

In a Polymarket poll, frontrunner and incumbent Karen Bass has a 61% chance of winning the race. Meanwhile, city council member and progressive Democrat Nithya Raman is trailing significantly, with a 38% chance.

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Although he is technically out of the race, Pratt is sitting in third with a 1% chance.

Pratt was knocked out of second place in the race earlier this week. Bass ended up 34.3% of the votes, while Raman held 28.5%. Pratt finished third at 25.8%.

Since none of the candidates secured more than 50% of the votes, the top two are to face off. The mayoral election will occur in the fall.

Meanwhile, Pratt hasn’t officially conceded the race. Instead, he posted a cryptic post that just featured a duck in a body of water.

He also responded to Jimmy Kimmel, who rented him a U-Haul after he said he would move out of the city if he lost the election.

“Jimmy Kimmel I guess you missed the part of the story I don’t need a U-Haul,” he wrote. “I have nothing left to pack.”

Pratt also shared a video of his home, completely destroyed in the Palisades wildfires in 2025. He has repeatedly stated that the experience led him to want to go into politics. He announced his mayoral campaign in early 2026 and has continuously blamed Bass and other city officials for the wildfires.

While vowing to leave LA if the mayoral race didn’t go in his favor, Pratt said, “I’ll take that money from the [Governor Gavin] Newsom state park and the LADWP, and I’ll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies and I can have the last American dream somewhere.”

“I will not rebuild if these people are in charge. Because what would I be putting money into?” he noted.

While he is a registered Republican, Pratt ran as an independent in the mayoral race. Instead of accepting the “MAGA Republican” label from Raman, the former reality TV star compared himself to former President Barack Obama.

“I represent all of Los Angeles,” he previously stated. “I do not represent a party. I don’t have a campaign manager. I don’t have campaign consultants. There’s no political party backing me.”