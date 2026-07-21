Latest HBO ‘Hard Knocks’ Team Revealed

The start of NFL training camps is mere days away, and the anticipation is building for the latest season of HBO’s reality series, Hard Knocks.

The NFL and HBO have now answered the biggest question — which team will take center stage? This year, it will be the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, whose veterans report to training camp on July 24.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first trailer has landed on social media and YouTube, and it has provided a look at some of the action the show will provide.

The #Seahawks Hard Knocks trailer makes me want to run into a wall for good reasons:



Video credit: NFL

pic.twitter.com/0xkantnsMa — HawkMania (@hawkmania4) July 21, 2026

“Men, you are champions!” head coach Mike Macdonald yells in the trailer. This followed the Seahawks defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

“You have done it through our mentality of every freaking day. Next year, that’s what it’s going to take.”

As Macdonald makes this final statement, the Hard Knocks music kicks in and the camera shifts to the team’s practice field in Renton, Washington. This is the theme song that has kicked off episodes of the show for decades.

In the words of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, “Chills, literal chills.”

The rest of the trailer features a supercut of the team working through training camp. Players work in the weight room. Sam Darnold throws passes to receivers. Coaches work to fire up every member of the roster.

The first episode of the wildly popular sports series will land on HBO Max at 9 p.m. on HBO Max. The series will then continue as the camera crews document the behind-the-scenes moments of training camp.

Of course, this is a season of change for the two-time Super Bowl-winning franchise. The roster is relatively unchanged from the one that captured the Lombardi Trophy for the second time.

However, the team will have new ownership in place, pending approval from the NFL. The estate of Paul G. Allen, the longtime owner who passed away in 2018, has reached a formal sale agreement with an ownership group led by the Khosla family.

If approved, the family will purchase the Seahawks for a reported $9.6 billion, a historic amount.

Will the ownership change affect whether the team can successfully defend its Super Bowl title? Will Macdonald and the coaching staff keep the ship moving forward?

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Polymarket traders have tried to answer this question, and they have highlighted the Seahawks in multiple ways. They have specifically listed the NFC West team as one of the favorites to win the championship next season.

According to the current markets, the rival Rams currently lead the odds to win Super Bowl 61 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Rams have a 16% chance to win, according to traders.

The Seahawks rank second on the list at 8%. This puts the defending champs in a tie with the Bills of the AFC East.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Ravens and Chiefs come in third in the current odds. Both AFC teams sit at a 7% chance to win Super Bowl 61. Nine teams have a 4% chance to win. This includes the Chargers, Texans, and Eagles.

The Titans, Browns, Commanders, Jets, Panthers, Giants, Falcons, and Buccaneers are among the teams with a 1% chance to win the Super Bowl.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.