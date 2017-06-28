Kourtney Kardashian Post Cryptic Instagram Message

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a beautiful quote about love on her Instagram page. It makes us wonder who the cryptic quote is referring to, Scott Disick would be our first guess.

The 37-year-old mother of three posted the image to Instagram early Saturday. The quote comes from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel The Great Gatsby and leaves all her fans wondering if she is talking about her on-going drama with ex Scott Disick, 33.

Unfortunately, Kourtney only added the pink hearts emoji as the caption for the photo.

💕 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

The beautiful passage came from the novel that dealt a lot with love lost in the past. Many might remember Leonardo DiCaprio starred in Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation back in 2013.

Kourtney and Scott have had their ups and downs over the years. They’ve had three children together since 2009. The latest split and drama between the couple seems different than the previous times.

Scott joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan on their family vacation to Costa Rica, but left early after alleged getting caught with another woman in the neighboring hotel. Since then, Scott has been seen partying it up with models in Miami and at the Sundance Film Festival.

But don’t think Scott is the only one having fun, Kourtney has had the occasional night out herself. She’s been seen in the company of pop sensation Justin Bieber, 22.

