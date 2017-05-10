Kim Kardashian Goes Bra-Free With Questionable Fake Tan Streak

Kim Kardashian West gave photographers quite the view Monday when the reality star sported a rather skimpy outfit to meet a friend for lunch.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went out Monday afternoon to meet with Jonathan Cheban at Chin Chin in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

But while the reality diva wowed, she appeared to have something of a fake tan issue as she sported streaky orange-hued legs.

The star put her toned body on display as she wore a slightly off-the-shoulder black top that made it clear she was going braless for the day. Wearing an ensemble that appeared to be inspired by the hit Matrix movies, the mother-of-two teamed her top with a short cut skirt.

The body-hugging skirt allowed her to show off her toned legs, which appeared to have a blend of streaky shades on them.

Kim K completed the look with a pair of strappy heels.

Cheban of Celebrity Big Brother fame sported a red Adidas zip-up jacket and a black shirt with a long JC necklace and a diamond-encrusted watch as well as a Cartier bangle. Black and white sneakers were old-school lace-up.

Kourtney was also seen at the restaurant, but instead of showing off her skin, the mother-of-three covered up.

The 38-year-old ex of Scott Disick had on a beige cropped sweatshirt and ripped jeans with beige pointy pumps. Her hair was in a high ponytail.

