Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Keeps Things Clean Down There

We know how Khloé Kardashian keeps her “revenge body” in shape, but how does she keep things clean down there?

While it might seem a bit TMI for some, Kardashian recently shared with Us Weekly which products help her to practice good, healthy feminine hygiene.

To strengthen and tighten her vaginal muscles, the 32-year-old reality star shares she is a big fan of the Ben Wa Kegel balls that average for $20, saying they’re “like Pilates for your cha-cha!”

All of Kardashian’s Kegel progress can be tracked on the Elvie Exercise Tracker band, while probiotics like Renew Life Ultimate Flora when consumed daily can help the Good American jeans founder to “fight harmful bacteria and yeast that can cause infections.”

When it comes to treating your skin down there though, Kardashian invests in a rich line of topical products, like the Summer’s Eve wash known to cleanse your regions; and Shaveworks, which touts a lotion that helps women who exfoliate or shave to “exfoliate, calm the skin and prevent ingrown hairs” between sessions.

Another product the E! star truly loves is the organic V Magic cream, which not only moisturizes skin and acts “like Aquaphor for your vagina!” but can be used in a variety of ways. Another way to hydrate your lady parts in a luxurious way is the Vajacial — a concept similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s beloved V-Steam, which is known to moisturize and tone. Those can be found at established luxe spas, dermatologists and waxbars.

To complete her vajayjay routine, Kardashian likes to keep things fresh and on the go with “super convenient” wipes, which can be found in stores.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.