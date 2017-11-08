Katey Sagal Reveals Classic ‘8 Simple Rules’ Bloopers Video, Twitter Can’t Get Enough

Katey Sagal shared a throwback blooper reel from her days on 8 Simple Rules, and her fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the humorous outtakes from the ABC sitcom.

The 63-year-old shared the video with the caption: "#TVTuesday And then? And then? And then? I just couldn't get that line. #bloopers #iSimpleRules."

After watching the 10-minute montage of funny clips, it's hard to imagine how the producers on the sitcom ever managed to get the cast to ever complete an episode given how many times the actors broke character. The cast members – Katey Sagal, the late John Ritter, and The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco – couldn't keep it together around each other as they frequently erupted in fits of laughter.

The Sons of Anarchy alum's fans replied to the video with a slew of comments about how much they missed the show.