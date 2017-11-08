Katey Sagal Reveals Classic ‘8 Simple Rules’ Bloopers Video, Twitter Can’t Get Enough
Katey Sagal shared a throwback blooper reel from her days on 8 Simple Rules, and her fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of the humorous outtakes from the ABC sitcom.
#TVTuesday And then? And then? And then? https://t.co/xCcs24rBV7 I just couldn't get that line. #bloopers #8SimpleRules— Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) May 2, 2017
The 63-year-old shared the video with the caption: "#TVTuesday And then? And then? And then? I just couldn't get that line. #bloopers #iSimpleRules."
After watching the 10-minute montage of funny clips, it's hard to imagine how the producers on the sitcom ever managed to get the cast to ever complete an episode given how many times the actors broke character. The cast members – Katey Sagal, the late John Ritter, and The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco – couldn't keep it together around each other as they frequently erupted in fits of laughter.
The Sons of Anarchy alum's fans replied to the video with a slew of comments about how much they missed the show.
@KateySagal I loved 8 simple Rules,RIP Mr.Ritter and I grew up watching married with children.thanks for the entertainment— Julia K Simone (@juliasimone871) May 2, 2017
@KateySagal He was one of my favorite actors & rules was one of my favorite shows. I watched my whole childhood, he's very missed.— Connie Malone (@sistinaldy) May 2, 2017
While Katey Sagal has been tremendously successful in her acting career with starring roles on Sons of Anarchy, 8 Simple Rules, and Married With Children, she spoke out earlier this year to reveal that it's not always easy to keep the ball rolling in the TV industry.
"Everybody sort of thinks you get to this place in your work or your career, I'm sure it's in any career, where people are just slamming down your door and lining up for you to work. The truth is, it's a combination of they want you, and you like what they've got and that's when that happens," she said.
Fortunately for Katey, several of the shows that she has felt the desire to be a part of in the past have been huge hits with TV audiences and provided for memorable moments from shows like 8 Simple Rules, many of which were seen in the blooper reel.
When Katey Sagal isn't sharing comical blooper reels on Twitter, she has been busy promoting her new memoir. In the book, titled Grace Notes: My Recollections, the actress opened up about a slew of controversial topics such as her past drug use and even a decades-long affair with KISS frontman Gene Simmons.
@KateySagal OMG so much fun. Bitter sweet memories of John Ritter. Loved watching, thank you?— Cynthia Buys (@cbreathing) May 3, 2017
