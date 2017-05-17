Kanye West Resurfaces In Malibu After Spending Weeks In Wyoming Mountains

After spending weeks up in the mountains of Wyoming, Kanye West has finally made it back to southern California. Specifically, Malibu.

Kanye reportedly headed up into the mountains to seclude himself and work on some new music.

Having recently returned home, cameras caught a glimpse of the 39-year-old rapper coming out of a lunch at a restaurant called Nobu, and it appears that he may have parked in the “accessible parking only” spot.

It’s actually more plausible, however, that Kanye had his car parked by the valet and they pulled it into that particular spot because no one was parked there at the time and it was closest to the exit.

This comes on the heels of Kanye having inexplicably deleted all his social media accounts.

Following his surprising decision, reports came out that he likely made the move in order to help him focus is attention to creating and producing new songs.

Kanye’s last album, The Life of Pablo, released at the beginning of 2016, was easily his most divisive record, with many critics and fans torn on if they felt it was a successful creative risk, or if it was just a blatant mess.

More recently, he and wife Kim Kardashian launched a new children’s clothing line called, Calabasas clothing.

Kim wasn’t at lunch with Kanye because she’s been in New York lately, handling promotion and making network appearances for her wildly popular reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The power couple had several rocky months last year, due to Kanye having to be hospitalized for exhaustion after some bizarre public meltdowns, and Kim being held at gunpoint and robbed in Paris.

Even so, they are reportedly doing well now. A source close to them said, “Kanye couldn’t stop talking about his wife recently, calling her the sweetest thing. Kim and Kanye are in a great place. They are just so happy. He’s doing really great.”

It’s great to hear their relationship is strong and healthy, and it’s exciting to know there’s new Kanye music dropping sometime in the foreseeable future.

