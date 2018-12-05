‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Star Confirms New Career as Stripper in New Jersey

Jon Gosselin has been had his fair share of difficulties over the years, but his life might be on the upswing thanks to a new job that has perhaps, everyone happy.

The Big Debut…? April 1st, Dusk at Caesars in Atlantic City, www.menuntamed.com #senatedjs #doac #duskac #jongosselin #menuntamed A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

After months of rumors swirling around the entertainment world that the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star was going to perform as a male entertainer in New Jersey, Gosselin confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday — and then some.

“I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey,” he said. “I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion,” he explained. “I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

Gosselin also disclosed that he’s been performing in the nightclub’s Savage Men Male Revue Show, exclusively telling ET his first night is April 1.

“I’m an integral part of the show,” he added. “Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

But when asked if stripping was something he ever imagined himself doing as a father of eight, he responded promptly, “No way!”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com