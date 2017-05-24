Jill (Duggar) Dillard Reveals Friend’s Murder, Posts Baby Bump Photo After

The Duggar family will soon be adding another member to their ever growing clan. Jill Duggar’s July due date is quickly approaching as she showcased her blossoming baby bump on social media Tuesday.

This will be Jill’s second child as she welcomed Israel in April 2015 with her husband Derick Dillard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The family just returned to the U.S. after completing Christian mission work in Central America.

The 26-year-old posed next to her mother, Michelle, who captioned the snap, “I’m so excited to have this sweet momma back in Arkansas.”

Up Next: Jill (Duggar) Dillard May Have Just Let Baby Number Two’s Name Slip

She also shared another pic, which was a selfie of her and her husband arriving to church. She captioned the pic, “So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch

#Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA.”

Check out the pics below:

So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 21, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

I’m so excited to have this sweet momma back in Arkansas! ❤ A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on May 23, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

However, upon their return, Jill revealed a friend was tragically kidnapped and murdered while she was on the mission. She took to the family’s website dillardfamily.com and wrote that her friend’s body was discovered by a river.

“We received a phone call on Monday from a friend here in Central America informing us that one of our other good friends (a fellow Christian) had been murdered the day before and that his family had found his body down by the river earlier that morning,’ the young mother announced,” she wrote on her family blog.

She continued, “Even though we had spoke with our friend and his family about the realities of the dangers here, and especially in their area right now, we were shocked when we learned of his kidnap and murder.”

More: Duggar Sisters Suing Officials And Magazine Over Releasing Investigative Reports Leak

She also spoke about her friend’s funeral and asked for prayers to the victims family.

“Please pray for our friend’s wife, son, daughter, granddaughter and other relatives,” she said. “Please also pray for God to allow the local church and us to reach out to their family and be able to love on and comfort them during this difficult time.”

[H/T Daily Mail, Dillard Family Blog, Instagram, Duggar Fam & Jill Dillard]