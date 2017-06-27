Jennifer Lopez Rocks This Crazy Clean Diet To Look 20 Years Younger

At 47 years old, have no doubt that Jennifer Lopez will continue to be as effortlessly beautiful and fabulous for the next 20 years as she was 20 years ago. One thing helping her achieve her youthful glow? The strict and healthy diet she’s been following.

After show feels… A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 12:31am PST

J-Lo’s trainer Tracy Anderson says the Shades of Blue star sticks to unprocessed organic food for every meal, snack and everything in between. She eats plenty of protein, fruits and veggies for a super nutrient-rich diet.

For breakfast, Lopez sticks to a protein shake and a cup of decaf coffee. When lunchtime rolls around she’ll usually have a veggie-heavy salad with salmon. And for dinner she’ll make sure to pair a protein, like pork or chicken, with a grain, like quinoa.

“It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” Anderson told PEOPLE. “Everything is fresh. There’s nothing processed – just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day.”

I felt Gods light shining down on me tonight!!! Thank you Lord for getting me thru this show and every moment of my life. Thank you to my fans for always posting the most amazing pics! #LOVE #ALLIHAVE #jlovegas #weinthistogether A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:50am PST

“Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier […] diet,” Lopez previously told PEOPLE. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.”

As it turns out, “Jenny From the Block” is also a big fan of snacks — as long as they’re healthy.

“Being constantly on the go, I always like to have healthier snack options like fruits or vegetables with me,” she said.

When it does come time to indulge, Lopez’s MLB boyfriend Alex Rodriguez said on The View that she can’t resist chocolate chips ice cream and chocolate chip cookies. Girl, we feel you on that.

Three things J-Lo won’t touch? Caffeine, cigarettes and alcohol. “I don’t drink or smoke or have caffeine,” she told Us Weekly. On the rare occasion that she does indulge in coffee, it’s always decaf.

As for those sexy stems, bangin’ abs and chiseled arms, Lopez is dedicated to working out with a trainer three to four days a week, whether with Tracy Anderson on the west coast or David Kirsch on the east coast. Check out her workout here!

