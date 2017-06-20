Jason Aldean Talks Potential Baby Names: ‘Nothing Crazy Like a Direction’

Jason Aldean and Pregnant Wife Brittany Hit the Red Carpet with Singer’s ‘Good Luck Charm’ — Her Baby Bump! https://t.co/BAojph8FYh pic.twitter.com/HPFsDKyj0l — skeily (@Skeily_) June 8, 2017

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr are currently expecting their first child together, and the couple opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 CMT Awards on Wednesday night about what they definitely won’t be naming their son.

“It will be something unique and different. Nothing crazy like a direction — East, West, North, South — none of that stuff,” Aldean said, possibly referencing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s 3-year-old daughter, North. “It will be something really cool. Both of us have names that are pretty common, Jason and Brittany, so, something that’s kind of unique is kind of our main goal.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: 2017 CMT Awards Breaks Our Hearts With All-Star Gregg Allman Tribute Featuring Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley

The country star is also dad to daughters Keeley, 14, and Kendyl, 9, from a previous marriage, and shared that he’s excited to add another male to the mix.

“Both sides of our families are full of girls,” he said. “I have two, my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody.”

“Everybody is really excited and we kind of secretly were hoping it was a boy too,” Aldean continued, sharing that his daughters are thrilled to be welcoming a baby brother.

“They both wanted a boy too, so it was pretty exciting for them,” he said. “I think they’re excited to have a little one at home.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Skeily_

Related:

Jason Aldean Reveals Gender of Baby With Wife and Daughters

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Announce Their Pregnancy in the Cutest Way

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban Kick off the 2017 ACM Awards