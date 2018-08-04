‘Sons of Anarchy’: Where They Were Before Their Beloved Roles

Sons of Anarchy was one of the most dominant shows of the last decade, as it spent seven years dominating Tuesday nights for FX since its 2008 debut.

The gritty action and realistic situations helped draw fans into the show, but the performances of the main actors really took the series to the next level.

The actors on the series all came from different backgrounds and experiences, but the majority of them are now recognized for their role in SOA. No matter where they go, or what else they do, many fans will always remember these stars as members of the famous motorcycle club.

SOA may be the landmark for these performers, but it’s interesting to see where they were before the show. What did guys like Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Hurst do for work before they were given a kutte?

Charlie Hunnam

Jax Teller was certainly Charlie Hunnam’s breakthrough role, but he had appeared in a couple of notable films and shows in his early years.

Before landing roles in Undeclared, Nicholas Nickleby, and Abandon, Hunnam gained recognition for his portrayal of the young Nathan Maloney in the hit series, Queer As Folk.

What got Hunnam is role on SOA however, was his turn as gang leader Pete Dunham, in Green Street Hooligans.

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal was a TV legend long before her time on Sons Of Anarchy, but she was often known for her roles on sitcoms.

The actress has been a voice on Futurama for years, and led the talented cast of 8 Simple Rules after John Ritter passed away.

Sagal made her mark much earlier though, for playing TV’s number one mom, Peggy Bundy. Alongside Ed O’Neill, Sagal anchored the long-running sitcom, Married With Children.

Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman has been a talented character actor for as long as anyone can remember, but it wasn’t until Sons Of Anarchy that many people recognized his actual face.

The actor often portrayed big creatures, with Hellboy being the shining example. He often required a ton of make-up and prosthetics for his roles.

The actor broke into the spotlight with his take on The Beauty And The Beast.

Kurt Sutter

FX handed Kurt Sutter the reigns to Sons Of Anarchy in 2008, and they gave him a ton of freedom over the years.

The reason for this? Kurt Sutter killed it on The Shield throughout its entire run. Sutter began as a staff writer on the popular series, but became one of the main producers by the end of the show.

Ryan Hurst

Ryan Hurst was easily the most intimidating actor on Sons Of Anarchy, as Opie Winston’s beard, tattoos, and sheer size made him a scary-looking guy.

While Hurst has always been stout, his early roles were much more innocent-looking. Some of these credits include We Were Soldiers, Saving Private Ryan, and The LadyKillers.

Many fans will remember Hurst however, as linebacker Gerry Bertier in Disney’s Remember The Titans.

Kim Coates

Even before Sons Of Anarchy, Kim Coates had a habit of appearing in a TON of movies and TV shows.

Most folks recognized Coates from his role as Wex in the gritty war film, Black Hawk Down. More than his character in the film, many will remember his tragic death in the humvee.

Tommy Flanagan

Tommy Flanagan has been around for a while, but Sons Of Anarchy really brought him into the TV spotlight.

The Scottish actor appeared in numerous films over the years, but his roles in Gladiator and Braveheart are what fans remembered most.

Johnny Lewis

Before he starred in Sons of Anarchy as Half-Sack, Johnny Lewis starred in numerous teen shows, including The O.C., Drake & Josh and The Sausage Factory (shown above).

Sadly, Lewis’ life ended in tragic fashion. In September 2012, he allegedly murdered his landlord. Minutes later, he died after he fell from the roof of her house.

Mark Boone Junior

Mark Boone Junior had had small roles in numerous high profile films, including Memento (seen above), Batman Begins, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Die Hard 2 and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

However, we won over a chorus of admirers when he joined Sons of Anarchy as Bobby Munson in 2008. He was also one of the few actors to appear in a main role for all seven seasons of the show.